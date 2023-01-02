We will have to wait a few more days to proceed with the booking of the car incentives 2023. The bonus for the purchase of new vehicles with a reduced environmental impact officially kicked off today but a problem with the platform dedicated to tax relief did not make it possible to use the discounts. The ministerial booking system was found to be undergoing maintenance and now we will have to wait until January 10, with the specific circular from the Ministry of Enterprise and Made in Italy which will clarify the functioning of the new incentives, which have remained practically unchanged compared to last year.

There is always a purchase ceiling that varies according to the range, 42,700 euros plus VAT for the 0-20 and 61-135 g/km range and 54,900 euros for the intermediate bracket between 21 and 60 g/km. To take advantage of the incentives will be need to buy the car. new by 31 December 2023 (unless the allocated funds are used up), with enrollment which instead must take place within 270 days from the day on which the purchaser booked the bonus with the concessionaire. To take advantage of the maximum discount, i.e. the one with scrapping, you can say goodbye to one car below Euro 5 that it has been in possession for at least 12 months or that it belongs to a family member (from the same period of time) recognized as being part of the same nucleus by the family status. The purchased vehicle cannot then be resold before 12 months for natural persons and 24 months for sharing or car rental companies.

I’m always three bands provided, from 0 to 20 g/km, a segment that includes electric cars and which provides a bonus of 3,000 euros without scrapping and 5,000 euros with scrapping, the 21-60 g/km range with 2,000 euros without scrapping and 4,000 euros with scrapping and finally the most popular, the 61-135 g/km which provides for only 2,000 euros with scrapping, without relief for those who do not want to say goodbye to an older car. The Government has allocated 150 million for the latter category and only for natural persons, around 75,000 buyers for a group that also includes petrol and diesel hybrids. On the other hand, 230 million have been foreseen for the 0-20 category (of which 218.5 for natural persons and 11.5 for rental and car sharing companies) while the 21-60 category 235 million (of which 223.25 for natural persons and 11.75 for rental and car sharing companies). Goodbye to further tax relief with ISEE less than 30,000 euros with the extra bonus of 50% introduced last August which disappears completely.