The Lombardy Region is proposing a new package of car incentives for 2023. The Council has in fact approved the resolution which allocates 12 million euros for a renewed eco-bonus capable of supporting the purchase of a low environmental impact car. The measure, proposed on the initiative of the regional councilor for the environment and climate, Giorgio Maione, provides for a bonus of between 1,000 and 4,000 euros for those who replace their vehicle or buy a zero-emission car (pure electric or hydrogen).

The satisfaction of the Councilor for the Environment

The incentives of the Lombardy Region are intended for natural persons residing in Lombardy with a total endowment of 11,848,000 euros. “The measure is part of regional actions – declared the commissioner Maione – promoted with a view to reducing pollutants in the atmosphere. A contribution awaited by many families and which supports them in an economically challenging moment such as buying a car. Regional support varies according to the ability of the purchased vehicle to reduce polluting emissions. The principle is simple: the more Lombards are committed to cutting emissions, the more the Lombardy Region is by their side”.

The commentary by Attilio Fontana

Satisfaction with the approval of the incentive package also by the regional president Attilio Fontana: “The incentives for the purchase of ecological vehicles are one of the actions we are carrying out to improve the air quality in our region. In this way, we meet the needs of many citizens, allowing them to be able to replace old and very old generation cars”.

How the incentives of the Lombardy Region work

The notice will be published by August 2023 and to submit the application, the citizen will have to access the bandionline section of the Lombardy Region website. The assignment of the contribution takes place with an evaluation procedure 'at the counter', according to the chronological order of the electronic booking of the contribution. Depending on the type of vehicle purchased, it will therefore be possible to access an increasing incentive. The maximum foreseen is 4,000 euros for an electric or hydrogen car in the event of scrapping (1,000 euros without scrapping). As regards the other bands, all with compulsory scrapping, a contribution of 2,500 euros can be obtained for cars with a CO2 emission value equal to or less than 60 g/km and NOX = 85.8 mg/km (Euro 6d petrol, methane, LPG or hybrid), 2,000 euros if you choose cars with CO2 emissions =60 g/km, NOX = 126 mg/km (Euro 6d diesel), again 2,000 euros for 60

The conditions

Investments are eligible forpurchase of newly registered cars or cars already registered after 1 January 2022 made out to a vehicle manufacturer or a category M1 seller/dealer able to guarantee very low or zero emissions of pollutants. The grant is granted under the following conditions: – cancellation of a car for scrapping (petrol up to Euro 2 included and/or diesel up to Euro 5 included) or for export abroad (diesel only Euro 5); – application by the seller of a discount of at least 12% on the basic purchase price (list price of the basic model, net of any optional equipment) or at least 2,000 euros (VAT included). Only in the case of the purchase of a purely electric or hydrogen-powered car, without radiation from a polluting vehicle, the discount applied must be at least 1,000 euros (VAT included); – possibility of purchasing without radiation with a reduced contribution only in the case of purchasing a zero-emission car (for example pure electric or hydrogen powered); – the basic purchase price (list price of the basic model), net of any optional equipment of the vehicle to be incentivized, does not exceed 35 thousand euros for the 61-120 g/km of CO2 range or 45 thousand euros for the 0-60 g/km of CO2. – the purchase is made through sellers/vehicle dealers authorized by the Lombardy Region. The vendors advance the regional contribution to the beneficiary citizen during the sale phase.





