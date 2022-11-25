After the failure to refinance theEcobonus in the 2022 Finance Lawthe car incentives are back in operation in the current year within the so-called bills decreeapproved by the then Cabinet of Ministers Draghi government. The bonuses of range 61-135 g/km of CO2 they sold out quickly but have been returning since January 2023. Unfortunately funds for the most sought-after vehicles are limited to 150 million eurosinsufficient and which will probably be sold out immediately.

Car incentives 2023

Bonuses are refinanced with 615 million euros the year until 2024. The fund of the new Ecobonus is almost entirely intended for the purchase of electric cars, that they can take advantage of 230 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024. For the plug-ins up to 60 g/km of CO2 the expected financial coverage is of 225 million in 2022, 235 million in 2023 And 245 million in 2024.

To access the 2023 incentives, the compulsory scrapping only for the purchase of internal combustion engines range 61-135 g/km of CO2 and is optional by purchasing aelectric or aplug-in hybrid. And to get the incentive, the car must be registered within 270 days from the signing of the contract (in the first draft the limit was 180 days).

The new incentives for electricity range from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros

The bottom of the 61-135 g/km CO2 range was already gone in June completely sold outwith interested motorists having to wait for the 2023. Different speech for the one dedicated to electric cars and plug-in hybrids, with sales that do not take off. And precisely to boost the market, the Government has remodeled the incentive for range 0-20 and 21-60 g/km of CO2 increasing the contribution to those who have a income less than 30,000 euros.

Other 35 million of Ecobonus are intended for incentives for the purchase of mopeds and electric motorcycles, even with three and four wheels.

When do 2023 car incentives start?

The incentives officially start on January 1, 2023 but for the effective disbursement you have to wait for an implementing decree from the MISE, where the procedures for applying the state bonus will be explained

Car incentives 2023-2024 Ecobonus

How do the 2023 car incentives work? Contributions range from as little as 2,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros. In detail, by purchasing aelectric car in the range 0-20 g/km of CO2, you have available 5,000 euros with scrapping and 3,000 euros without another vehicle to scrap. The bonus increases in value if the claimant has a income less than 30,000 euros: from 3,000 to 4,500 euros without scrapping e from 5,000 to 7,500 euros with the simultaneous scrapping of a vehicle before Euro 5.

Scrapping is not mandatory to purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car

For a band plug-in 21-60 g/km of CO2 the state contribution is 4,000 euros with the scrapping or of 2,000 euros without. For those with an income of less than 30,000 euros, the bonus is 3,000 euros without scrapping and of 6,000 euros with scrapping.

Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrids, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g/km range in 2023 and 2024 the contribution is 2,000 eurosexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to 5 euros.

CO2 BAND g/km WITH SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING PRICE LIMIT 0-20 (electric) – €5,000

– €7,000 (income below €30,000) – €2,000

– €4,000 (income below €30,000) €35,000+VAT (€42,700 with VAT) 21-60 (plug-ins) – €4,000

– €6,000 (income below €30,000) – 2,000

– 3,000 (income below €30,000) €45,000+VAT (€54,900 with VAT) 61-135 g/km (sold out for 2022) – €2,000 – €0 €35,000+VAT (€42,700 with VAT) Table of car incentives 2023-2024

In addition to natural persons, they can also access the incentives long-term rental company and the corporate fleets.

Natural persons, on the other hand, are bound to the ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for finance leasing.

Long-term rental companies and corporate fleets also have access to the incentive

Car incentive price limit 2023

In the scheme of car incentives, i list price limits (including paid accessories) to access the incentive. The maximum cost, without VAT, IPT and road clearance, is 35,000 euros in the ranges 0-20 g/km and 61-135 g/km of CO2 (42,700 euros calculating VAT) and 45,000 euros in the 21-60 g/km range of CO2 (€54,900 including VAT).

The price limit cuts out many electric carswhich therefore do not enjoy the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

Car incentives 270 days from signature

In addition to the price, it is also necessary to consider the days that separate the purchase contract from the registration. The limit set by the government is 270 days. In the first draft this limit was 180 days.

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles

Incentives for electric-only vans and commercial vehicles are addressed to small and medium enterprises, including legal persons, which deal with the transport of goods on their own account or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 and N2 electrically powered only.

The incentives are only available for the purchase of electric vans

The incentive only with the scrapping of a vehicle approved in a class lower than Euro 4i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 works like this:

👉 4,000 euros for the purchase of N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tons;

👉 6,000 euros for N1 vehicles over 1.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes;

👉 12,000 euros for N2 vehicles from 3.5 tonnes up to 7 tonnes;

👉 14,000 euros for N2 vehicles over 7 tons and up to 12 tons.

Incentives for mopeds and motorcycles

For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% as far as 4 thousand euros if you scrap a motorcycle of class included between Euro 0 and Euro 3.

For the mopeds and motorcycles with heat engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) the state bonus is paid through a 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2,500 euros with scrapping. The fund ran out quickly but starting at 10 on Wednesday 19 October 2022, the Mise has allocated additional 20 million euros.

How long do the new car incentives last?

As regards the duration, the government car incentives currently in force are valid until December 31, 2024.

The Ecobonus is valid until 31 December 2024

You can access incentives for purchases made between 1 January and 31 December 2023. In case of depletion of the fund, state contributions are interrupted before the natural expiry.

Scrapping car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle, which should have been registered for at least ten years and registered for at least 12 months to the purchaser of the new one or to a cohabiting family member resulting from the family status.

Without a vehicle to be scrapped in fact the incentive intended for the CO2 range of 61-135 g/km cannot be accessed. For the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars, scrapping is optional.

