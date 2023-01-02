From January 1, 2023 car incentives are backEcobonus that apply to signed purchase contracts from 1 January to 31 December 2023unless funds run out; for the range 61-135 g/km of CO2 they are only expected 150 million euros. The allocated amount will probably go immediately exhausted and will be enough for approx 75 thousand buyers. Much more substantial funds allocated to electric cars (230 million) e plug-in hybrids (235 million). For cars on tap, 2022 closed with 300 million euros not used. Furthermore, in 2023 there is no longer the increased bonus for those with a ISEE income below 30,000 euros.

Car incentives 2023

The car incentives also in 2023 are intended almost entirely for electric and plug-in hybrid cars up to 60 g/km of CO2. Vehicles only pure IVswhose sales in Italy are struggling to take off, can take advantage of 230 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024. For the plug-ins up to 60 g/km of CO2the expected financial coverage is 225 million in 2022, 235 million in 2023 and 245 million in 2024.

At the band 61-135 g/km of CO2predominant in the car market, only a small part of the Ecobonus is destined (150 million in 2023 and the same in 2024).

The new incentives for electricity range from a minimum of 3,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros

To access the 2023 incentives, the compulsory scrapping only for the purchase of internal combustion engines range 61-135 g/km of CO2 and is optional by purchasing aelectric or aplug-in hybrid. And to get the incentive, the car must be registered within 270 days from the signing of the contract.

Other 35 million of Ecobonus are intended for incentives for the purchase of mopeds and electric motorcycles, even with three and four wheels.

When do 2023 car incentives start?

The incentives officially start on January 1, 2023, but for the effective disbursement it is necessary to wait for an implementing decree from the MISE. Compared to 2022 there is no longer theextra 50% bonus in favor of motorists with Isee less than 30 thousand euros who buy an electric or plug-in hybrid car. The measure introduced in August 2022 expires on 31 December 2022.

Car incentives 2023-2024 Ecobonus

How do the 2023 car incentives work? Contributions range from as little as 2,000 to a maximum of 5,000 euros. In detail, by purchasing aelectric car in the range 0-20 g/km of CO2, you have available 5,000 euros with scrapping and 3,000 euros without another vehicle to scrap.

Scrapping is not mandatory to purchase an electric or plug-in hybrid car

For a band plug-in 21-60 g/km of CO2the state contribution is 4,000 euros with the scrapping or of 2,000 euros without.

Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrids, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g/km range in 2023 and 2024 the contribution is 2,000 eurosexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to 5 euros.

CO2 BAND g/km WITH SCRAPPING WITHOUT SCRAPPING PRICE LIMIT 0-20g/km (electric) €5,000 €3,000 €35,000 + VAT

(€42,700 with VAT) 21-60 g/km (plug-in) €4,000 €2,000 €45,000 + VAT

(€54,900 with VAT) 61-135 g/km €2,000 0 € €35,000 + VAT

(€42,700 with VAT) Table of car incentives 2023-2024

In addition to natural persons, they can also access the incentives long-term rental company and the corporate fleets.

Natural persons, on the other hand, are bound to the ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for finance leasing.

Long-term rental companies and corporate fleets also have access to the incentive

Car incentive price limit 2023

In the scheme of car incentives, i list price limits (including paid accessories) to access the incentive. The maximum cost, without VAT, IPT and road clearance, is 35,000 euros in the ranges 0-20 g/km and 61-135 g/km of CO2 (42,700 euros calculating VAT) and 45,000 euros in the 21-60 g/km range of CO2 (€54,900 including VAT).

The price limit cuts out many electric carswhich therefore do not enjoy the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

Car incentives 270 days from signature

In addition to the price, it is also necessary to consider the days that separate the purchase contract from the registration. The limit set by the government is 270 days. In the first draft this limit was 180 days.

Incentives for electric vans and commercial vehicles

Incentives for electric-only vans and commercial vehicles are addressed to small and medium enterprises, including legal persons, which deal with the transport of goods on their own account or on behalf of third parties. The bonus is intended for the purchase of category commercial vehicles N1 and N2 electrically powered only.

The incentives are only available for the purchase of electric vans

The incentive only with the scrapping of a vehicle approved in a class lower than Euro 4i.e. Euro 0, 1, 2 and 3 works like this:

👉 4,000 euros for the purchase of N1 vehicles up to 1.5 tons;

👉 6,000 euros for N1 vehicles over 1.5 tonnes and up to 3.5 tonnes;

👉 12,000 euros for N2 vehicles from 3.5 tonnes up to 7 tonnes;

👉 14,000 euros for N2 vehicles over 7 tons and up to 12 tons.

Incentives for mopeds and motorcycles

For the purchase of electric and hybrid mopeds and motorcycles (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7), the expected incentive is 30% on the purchase price up to a maximum of 3 thousand euros he was born in 40% until 4 thousand euros if you scrap a motorcycle of class included between Euro 0 and Euro 3.

For the mopeds and motorcycles with heat engine (categories L1e, L2e, L3e, L4e, L5e, L6e, L7) the state bonus is paid through a 5% seller discount and with a contribution of 40% of the purchase price up to 2,500 euros with scrapping. The fund ran out quickly, but starting from 10 am on Wednesday 19 October 2022, the Mise has allocated additional 20 million euros.

How long do the new car incentives last?

As regards the duration, the government car incentives currently in force are valid until December 31, 2024.

The Ecobonus is valid until 31 December 2024

You can access incentives for purchases made between 1 January and 31 December 2023. In the event that the fund is depleted, state contributions will cease before their natural expiry.

Scrapping car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle, which should have been registered for at least ten years and registered for at least 12 months to the purchaser of the new one or to a cohabiting family member resulting from the family status.

Without a vehicle to be scrapped in fact the incentive intended for the CO2 range of 61-135 g/km cannot be accessed. For the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars, scrapping is optional.

How to apply for car incentives

The car incentives are requested and booked by the dealer or reseller, who must register in the Ecobonus platform established by Mise, proceed with the booking of the contribution for each car and, depending on the availability of the fund, wait for one confirmation of the reservation made.

Immediately after there is the disbursement with which the seller of the vehicle grants the bonus to his customer offsetting the purchase price; with the refund, the sum due and the recovery are paid to the customer, which is used by the dealer or reseller for “recover the reimbursed contribution in the form of a tax credit”.

