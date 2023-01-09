Officially starts on Tuesday 10 January the race to theEcobonus 2023. The new round of Car Incentives, with the 630 million allocated by the government to support cars and motorbikes with a reduced environmental impact, is at the starting line after the misstep of the first week of the year, when the dedicated portal was not yet available for maintenance. From 10am tomorrow it will be possible for dealers to book discounts on the purchase of an electric or hybrid car that falls into one of the three ranges provided for by the reductions, by connecting to the ecobonus.mise.gov.it platform.

The car incentives will be valid until on December 31, 2023 (subject to exhaustion of available funds) with enrollment which instead must take place within 270 days from the day on which the purchaser booked the bonus with the concessionaire. To take advantage of the maximum discount, i.e. the one with scrapping, you will have to say goodbye to one car below Euro 5 that it has been in possession for at least 12 months or that it belongs to a family member (from the same period of time) recognized as being part of the same nucleus by the family status. The purchased vehicle cannot then be resold before 12 months for natural persons and 24 months for sharing or car rental companies.

I’m always three bands providedfrom 0 to 20 g/km, a segment that includes electric cars and which provides a bonus of 3,000 euros without scrapping and 5,000 euros with scrapping, the 21-60 g/km range with 2,000 euros without scrapping and 4,000 euros with scrapping and finally the most popular, the 61-135 g/km which provides for only 2,000 euros with scrapping, with no relief for those who don’t want to say goodbye to an older car. Also for the 2023 car incentives there is a purchase ceiling that varies according to the bracket, 42,700 euros plus VAT for the 0-20 and 61-135 g/km and 54,900 euros for the intermediate bracket between 21 and 60 g /km. The Government has allocated 150 million for the first range and only for natural persons, around 75,000 buyers for a group that also includes petrol and diesel hybrids. For the 0-20, on the other hand, 230 million have been foreseen (of which 218.5 for natural persons and 11.5 for rental and car sharing companies) while for the 21-60 there are 235 million available (of which 223 .25 for natural persons and 11.75 for rental and car sharing companies).