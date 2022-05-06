For the entry into force of the car incentives some fundamental steps are still missing. The coveted eco-bonuses that should give breath to the car market, already suffering since last year, will be operational “in the shortest possible time”, he said. the Mise (Ministry of Economic Development) speaking in particular of one of the two steps that are still missing so that the system of facilitations for the purchase of cars (but also of motorcycles and commercial vehicles) is fully operational.

After the approval of the Court of Auditors, which has validated the DPCM of 6 April in which Prime Minister Mario Draghi formalized the allocation of funds for incentives, there is still no publication in the Official Gazette but above all the online publication of the dedicated telematic portal. This last step should not take too long since the platform will be the same used for the 2019-2021 incentives but the modification of some parameters of the eco-bonus will force the ministry technicians to make some substantial changes: with the new facilities, in fact, the The portal should no longer include legal entities, with the exception of car sharing operations willing to purchase cars with a CO2 emission level between 0 and 60 g / km.

The ball is therefore in the hands of Mise who will have to work quickly to ensure that at least for the month of June, everything is operational and ready. Meanwhile, April closed with another sharp decline, a -33% which follows the general decline in the sector and in which we also begin to see a first decline in the EV sector, whose share decreased both in March and in the past month. Although not decisive, the bonuses for the purchase of less polluting cars should guarantee a boost to the market and above all facilitate in part the modernization of the car fleet in circulation, a real age-old problem for the Italian car sector.