After failure to refinance theEco-bonus in the 2022 Finance Lawthe car incentives they return in the current year within the so-called Bill decree, approved by the Council of Ministers. The implementation of the bonuses, which range from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 6,000 euros, is governed by a DCPM by Prime Minister Mario Draghi

For the incentives the government has allocated 700 million euros per year until 2030. The scrapping is mandatory only for the purchase of thermal cars of the range 61-135 g / km of CO2 and is optional by purchasing a electric or a ‘plug-in hybrid.

From 2023 the auto sector will have a good deal 1 billion, of which 700 from destined to incentives e 300 euros in support ofauto industryengaged in the difficult energy transition.

Car incentives 2022

When do incentives return? The Government has approved the refinancing of the incentives with 700 million euros for 2022 and for the period 2023-2030. The fund of the new Ecobonus is almost entirely intended for the purchase of electric cars And plug-in hybridswhich they can take advantage of 250 million each, for a total 500 million.

The new incentives will be in effect until 2030

For the purchase of headband thermals 61-135 g / km of CO2 have only been allocated 170 million. The remaining ones 30 million finally, they are intended for incentives for the purchase of electric mopeds and motorcycles, including three and four-wheelers.

How do car incentives 2022 work?

How do car incentives 2022 work? Contributions range from a minimum of 2,000 to a maximum of 6,000 euros. In detail, by purchasing aelectric car of the 0-20 g / km CO2 range are available 6,000 euros with scrapping e 4,000 euros without another vehicle to be scrapped.

Scrapping is not mandatory to buy an electric car or plug-in car

For a plug-in of the range 21-60 g / km of CO2 the state contribution is 4,000 euros with scrapping or € 2,000 without. Finally for the purchase of thermal cars hybrid, mild-hybrid, petrol and diesel in the 61-135 g / km range the contribution is 2,000 eurosexclusively with the scrapping of an old car up to Euro 5.

0-20 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 6,000 euros with scrapping

(maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 6,000 euros with scrapping 0-20 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 4,000 euros without scrapping

(maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 4,000 euros without scrapping 21-60 g / km (maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 4,000 euros with scrapping

(maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 4,000 euros with scrapping 21-60 g / km (maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 2,000 euros without scrapping

(maximum price 45,000 euros + VAT): 2,000 euros without scrapping 61-135 g / km (maximum price 35,000 euros + VAT): 2.00 euros only with scrapping

Individuals with cars can access the incentives they cannot be registered with VAT numbers but with one exception when it comes to buying an electric or plug-in hybrid. The Society in fact they can buy vehicles in the 0-20 and 21-60 g / km bands with the incentive, but only if they will be used in commercial activities of car sharing for at least 24 months.

The Companies can access the incentives only for the purchase of electric or plug-in cars intended for car-sharing

On the other hand, natural persons are bound to the ownership of the vehicle for at least 12 months and they can access the bonus even if they opt for financial leasing.

Car incentives price limit 2022

In the new scheme, the list price limits (including paid accessories) are also lowered to access the incentive. The maximum cost, without VAT, IPT and commissioning, is 35,000 euros in the ranges 0-20 g / km and 61-135 g / km of CO2 e 45,000 euros in the 21-60 g / km of CO2 range.

The price limit it cuts out many electric carswhich therefore do not benefit from the state Ecobonus at the time of purchase.

How long do the electric and plug-in hybrid car incentives last?

As for the duration, the new incentives, except for surprises, will be valid until December 31, 2030. In fact, the Government has allocated in the Bill decree 700 million euros per year up to the period 2023-2030.

The new Ecobonus will be operational until 2030

The Ecobonus 2022 will be operational as soon as the DCPM is published in the Official Gazette. From 2023 onwards, the purchases made can be accessed between January 1st and December 31st. In case of exhaustion of the fund, the state contributions will stop before the natural expiration.

Scrapping of car incentives

The car incentives with the highest expected contribution are linked to scrapping of an old vehicle, which should have been registered for at least ten years and registered for at least 12 months to the buyer of the new one or to a cohabiting family member resulting from the family status.

In fact, without a vehicle to be scrapped not only is access to the incentive destined for the CO2 band 61-135 g / km. Scrapping is optional for the purchase of electric or plug-in hybrid cars.

