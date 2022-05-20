The new car incentives have compared the audience of beneficiaries only to private individuals, effectively excluding legal entities and rental companies from the pool of those who can buy with the eco-bonus. Horizon sided in favor of the sector, underlining how this solution is among the most popular among motorists. To support this option, the company has launched a series of measures autonomously, such as there overvaluation of used cars in exchange with the rental of a car, regardless of the class or engine of the vehicle.

This allows you to exchange your car with a valuation of up to 3,000 euros more than the market. It is a clear and precise choice by Horizon Automotive, made possible thanks to its business model, unique in today’s automotive scenario, which provides for growth through partnerships with the main dealers nationwide. “In a historical moment like the present one, in continuous evolution, it is good not to leave behind those who look towards the future and choose more flexible formulas, such as long-term rental – he has declared Luca Cantoni, CEO of Horizon Automotive -. For us, the customer has always been at the center and will continue to be so in this particular case as well. For this reason, we immediately took action to meet the needs of freelancers, companies or simply individuals who choose to switch to rental. “

State incentives provide bonuses of up to five thousand euros, with the obligation of scrapping for owners of vehicles with a class of less than 5 euros. long term. Limitation due to a particular specification of the decree that it excludes private companies from the incentives. Since the NLT provides for the concession by the company, for a certain period of time, of a car to a customer without an actual change of registration of the vehicle, it is therefore impossible to take advantage of the state bonuses. Horizon Automotive has thus decided to actively support those who choose the NLT as a mobility solution, affirming once again the goodness of its business model, which provides for a partnership with large groups of dealers, with whom the company has launched the “Horizon overvalue your used” initiative.