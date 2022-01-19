The associations automotive , especially those that promote the electric mobility, in a joint statement again clamoring for the refinancing of theEcobonus, sold out in 2021. In the Financial 2022 in fact there aren’t new incentives for the purchase of new cars, electric, hybrid, petrol and diesel.

Failure to renew the Ecobonus could give the coup de grace to car market, already struggling with the post Covid crisis and that of semiconductors.

Eco-bonus and new car incentives 2022

The associations signing the appeal to the Government for the restoration of the Ecobonus auto in 2022 are: Adiconsum, Anfia, Anie, Assofond, Class Onlus, Motus-E, Ucimu. They were joined by companies and workers in the production and commercial chains of the automotive, foundries, industrial machinery, energy and electric mobility.

Appeal to the Government

The signatories of the joint communiqué therefore complain about a possible slowdown the development of electric mobility, up to now mainly driven by the conspicuous state bonuses. Furthermore, in their letter to the Government they ask for a “Action plan” for a greater diffusion of electric cars in Italy.

Failure to refinance the Ecobonus could slow down the sale of new electric cars

The appeal is aimed at defining a structural plan for electric mobility. In the Budget Law 2022 they complain about the total absence of a strategy for energy transition of the automotive sector and for the development of private charging infrastructures.

Electric cars without incentives

Without structural interventions, they hypothesize that in 2022 the market share of vehicles with zero or very low emissions will plummet: while last year it started with a share of 4.7% and ended with 13.6% in December, this year risks settling on values between 6 and 7%.

Plan for the electric car in Italy

Without interventions, Italy would be less competitive in comparison with other countries. The signatories of the appeal consider the total to be critical and strategically dangerous absence of programming and appropriate measures at the historical moment and the industrial, economic and social weight of the sectors represented.

The development of electric mobility also involves the creation of fast charging infrastructures

They therefore ask the government to intervene immediately with an action plan and give an important signal to the country.

The following are the proposals for the development of electric mobility in Italy

Continuation of the Ecobonus in the three-year period 2022-24 with a gradual remodeling of incentives over time.

with a gradual remodeling of incentives over time. Interventions for private charging infrastructures : continuation of the tax credit of 50% for households, small businesses and VAT numbers and a measure for the development of recharging within condominiums. It should also be added the inclusion of charging costs in the corporate welfare systems, as is already the case today for fuel cards, and the provision of a specific electric tariff dedicated to private mobility, similar to the domestic tariff.

: continuation of the tax credit of 50% for households, small businesses and VAT numbers and a measure for the development of recharging within condominiums. It should also be added the inclusion of charging costs in the corporate welfare systems, as is already the case today for fuel cards, and the provision of a specific electric tariff dedicated to private mobility, similar to the domestic tariff. Measures to support conversion industrial and workers, indispensable in order not to lose competitiveness.

The appeal also calls for measures for industrial conversion. In the photo a worker moving a new electric motor.

They might interest you (indeed I recommend them)

👉 No Ecobonus incentives in the 2022 Budget

👉 The sale of thermal cars and vans has been banned in Italy since 2035

👉 End of the internal combustion engine, stop on diesel and petrol, the dates

👉 60,000 jobs at risk in Italy with electric cars

👉 Crisis in the automotive sector

👉 All the updated news on car incentives and Ecobonus

💥 I notify: to stay updated and receive latest news on your mail subscribe to the automatic Newsauto newsletter HERE.

👉 What do you think? Take a leap on the FORUM!

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK