Murder in Sirolo, dispute over traffic takes the spear and shoots. Killer who attempted to escape arrested

The scene they faced i carabinieri is worthy of a horror movie. A fight for the traffic ends in tragedy a Sirolo in the province of Ancona. A young man was shot and killed in the street diving harpoon. It happened yesterday afternoon, Sunday 27 August, among the people in via Cilea, in the seaside town. According to initial information the tragedy would have occurred following a altercation between two motorists for a lack of precedence. In a fit of rage, the assailant allegedly drew a speargun, then struck the other motorist, who was in the car with a friendwith a spear, for then run away. In the evening the alleged killer was stopped by the police.

It is a 30 year old of Algerian nationality: the agents found him on the street in Falconara Marittima, shirtless and in possession of the murder weapon, a diving rifle. He was led into the state of arrest in the police station of Osimo. According to the carabinieri, who are investigating the murder, i reasons of the gesture would be futile.

