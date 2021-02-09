Imports of passenger cars to Russia in 2020 decreased by 19.7% compared to 2019, to 243.2 cars. On Tuesday, February 9, the analytical agency reports. “Autostat”…

It is noted that during the reporting period, passenger cars worth $ 5.4 billion were imported to Russia. At the same time, 28.9 thousand cars were imported in December (+ 0.2% against November 2020).

Imports of trucks in 2020 fell by 19.4%, to 24.1 thousand vehicles, with a total value of $ 1.2 billion. Of these, 3.5 thousand trucks (+ 19.7% versus November) for $ 164.8 million were delivered to our country in December.

On February 4, it was reported that at the end of 2020, the weighted average price of a new passenger car in Russia amounted to 1.68 million rubles, which is 7% more than in 2019.

The weighted average price of a mass segment car last year reached 1.33 million rubles, an increase of 4%. The same indicator in the premium segment grew more significantly – by 13%, to 4.93 million rubles.