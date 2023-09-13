Egypt’s car imports recorded about 129 million and 353 thousand dollars last June, compared to about 99 million and 662 thousand dollars in June 2022, an increase of about 29 million and 691 thousand dollars, an increase of about 30 percent.

Starting last May, car imports began to rise again, as their value in May amounted to about 169 million and 399 thousand dollars, compared to imports worth 123 million and 126 thousand dollars in the same month of 2022, an increase amounting to about 46 million and 273 thousand dollars.

During the past year, Egyptian imports of cars declined by about one and a half billion dollars, as data from the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics revealed a decline in Egyptian imports of passenger cars to reach one billion and 915 million dollars, compared to 3 billion and 664 million dollars in the same period in 2021. A decrease in value amounting to about one billion and 749 million dollars.

The Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics announced that the value of the deficit in the trade balance amounted to $2.32 billion during the month of last June, compared to $4.43 billion for the same month of the previous year, a decline of about 47.7%.