An accident was recorded on a highway outside Los Angeles, in the US state of California, last Thursday (23).

+ Motorcyclist dies after accident involving car of influencer Tiago Toguro

A car, model Kia Soul, hit a tire that had come loose from a pickup truck. The collision launched the vehicle into the air, which overturned and was destroyed.

The accident happened on the Ronald Reagan Freeway and was captured by Anoop Khatra, a motorist driving along the highway.

To the American website Storyful, he said that there was only one occupant in the car and that the person left without serious injuries after the accident. The information confirmed by the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD).