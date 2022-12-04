For going ‘carreritas’ a car hit a taco stand located in the Benito Juárez mayor’s officewhich left a balance of at least nine people injured.

The events were recorded at dawn this Saturday in the Narvarte Poniente neighborhood from Mexico City, at the ‘Tony’ taco stand, which was packed with diners at the time.

According to witnesses, two vehicles were racing, so the drivers were speeding, when one of them hit the post located between the intersection of the avenues university Y Champion Towers.

the first vehicle lost control and crashed against a self-parking car, and then both collided with the taco stand.

Because the stall was open at the time of the incident, several diners were injured, for which some were taken to the hospital.

Videos were disseminated through social networks reporting the crash of a car against the taco stand.

So far, at least nine people have been reported injured as a result of the impact. After two in the morning, agents from the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, paramedics and the fire department went to the scene to attend to the emergency.

According to reports, the responsible driver tried to escape, running from the place, but was detained by SSC police officers.