KLess than three months after an angry mob attacked the Capitol in Washington, another fatal incident occurred at the heavily guarded parliament building. An attacker drove a car into two police officers and then rammed a roadblock. One of the officers was killed and another injured, Capitol police chief Yogananda Pittman said on Friday. The driver got out with a knife, rushed to other police officers and did not respond to warnings. As a result, officials shot him. He succumbed to gunshot wounds shortly afterwards in a clinic.

The police chief of the American capital Washington, Robert Contee, said that according to initial findings, the act did not appear to have had a terrorist background. There is no evidence to suggest a further threat to Congress or residents. The attacker was previously unknown to the police, it said.

The Capitol, the seat of the two chambers of the American Congress, was temporarily cordoned off because of the incident. The congress did not have a session day, however, so hardly any senators or MPs were in the complex.

The Capitol Police said the crime scene at the so-called northern barrier of the site will remain closed for the time being due to the ongoing investigation. Pictures there showed a blue car that had driven head-on against a metal barrier anchored in the ground.

The complex remains heavily guarded because of the attack by angry supporters of the elected President Donald Trump on January 6th. Last week, however, the security precautions had been cut back a bit. An outer fence that had shielded the area around the congress center was dismantled. Streets that were within this circle and that were cordoned off were reopened.

However, soldiers of the National Guard are still supporting the security forces. The Capitol Police stressed last week that they are ready at any time to restart security measures immediately if necessary.

Killed policeman a “martyr for democracy”

Senate Republican Minority Leader Mitch McConnell wrote on Twitter that he was praying for the injured police officer. House spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi called the killed policeman a “martyr for democracy”. President Joe Biden has ordered the White House flags to be hoisted at half mast. This is a token of respect for the work and the victims of the Capitol Police, said Biden on Friday. The flag arrangement therefore applies to the White House, all public buildings and military facilities as well as US embassies and consular offices worldwide until Tuesday. Biden said he and his wife Jill were “heartbroken” about the attack.

After the violent storming of Congress in January, the Capitol Police came under fire because the parliament’s security forces were unable to repel the attack. The police chief then resigned. At least five people were killed in the riots, including a Capitol policeman. The FBI classifies the storming of the building as domestic terrorism.

Congress was due to ratify President Joe Biden’s election victory on the day of the attack. The then reigning Trump, who refused to admit his defeat, had spurred his supporters on with a combative speech in front of the White House immediately before the storming of the Capitol. The Democrats blamed him for the events and successfully initiated impeachment proceedings in the House of Representatives, but in the Senate the process failed due to the hurdle of the necessary two-thirds majority.