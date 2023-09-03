Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 09/03/2023 – 9:51 am

A car hit two gas tanks on Avenida Washington Luís, at number 641, in Santo Amaro, in the south zone of São Paulo, early this Sunday, 3. According to information from the Fire Department, three victims died on the spot.

Still according to the corporation, another three people, one of them an unconscious woman, were sent to emergency rooms in the region, two to PS Campo Limpo and one to PS Pedreira.

At least nine vehicles were sent to attend to the occurrence, recorded at 5:15 am, according to the Fire Department.

There is no information on the state of health of the injured people or on the reason for their deaths.

The causes of the accident will also be investigated.