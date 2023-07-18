There hail is atmospheric precipitation, with chunks of ice falling from the sky to the ground. It is formed during the hail storms, when the updrafts bring the water droplets to a temperature below the freezing point they solidify. In this article we will cover the protection from hail damage to the car.

Hail can be dangerous and cause damage to the bodywork of the car when the size of the ice chunks are large enough to forcefully hit the surface of the car. The size of hailstones can vary greatly, from small grains to ice the size of a pea to ice balls the size of a baseball or larger.

When the hail falls with speed on car body of the car, it can cause dents, scratches and cracks in the paint. Damage can be most evident on the roof, bonnet, trunk and flat surfaces of the car, but can also occur on other parts such as doors and bumpers.

The severity of the damage depends on the size of the hail, the speed of its fall, the angle of impact and the resistance of the car’s surface. In some extreme cases, hail can even break your car’s windshield or windows.

To avoid incurring huge costs for the repair of hail damage on the bodywork, we recommend following these recommendations.

Car protection from hail, solutions and practical advice

To avoid damage to the bodywork from a heavy hailstorm you can consider our advice for protecting the bodywork of the car, depending on whether you are traveling or if your car is parked outside.

Hail protection in case of acar parked outside

Covered parking: Try to park your car in a closed garage or under a covered structure when you expect a hailstorm. This is the most effective method to fully protect your bodywork. Cover the car: if you are unable to park it in a garage or covered area, you can cover the car with a hail resistant tarpaulin. Make sure the tarp is thick and padded enough to protect the bodywork from hail.

If you don’t have a tarp, get as many blankets as possible and cover the bodywork and windows of the car. Install a hail protection system: Some companies offer technical solutions, such as special nets or tarps, that can be fitted over the car to protect it from hail. Some of these systems require professional installation by experts, others are “lighter” and can be assembled with a simple DIY.

Protection during a trip

If you are traveling and a heavy hailstorm surprises you, look for a safe shelter: a rest area or the shelter of a petrol station protect your car. Avoid parking under trees or unstable structures that could collapse. Alternative itineraries: if you are aware that a hailstorm is forecast in a particular area Evaluate an alternative route or postpone your trip until the storm passes. A few more kilometers saves you from irreparable damage to the bodywork.

These are simple tips that can help you protect your car from hail.

If your car is hit by hail and suffers damage to car body, it is advisable to intervene quickly to prevent the damage from worsening. Contact a professional body shop for a quote or to repair the damage caused by hail also through professionals called “stamp remover“. Prompt repair can prevent any damage from worsening or spreading to other parts of the bodywork.

Hail insurance, which insurance pays?

Attention: the compulsory motor liability insurance alone it does not cover this type of damage caused by a hailstormas it only provides coverage for damage to people and property caused to third parties, but not for damage to your own vehicle.

From an insurance point of view, i damage caused by hail fall into the category of natural damage caused by atmospheric events such as landslides, avalanches, tornadoes, hailstorms and other similar natural disasters and can be covered bypartial accidental damage insurance, weather cover.

Only with the policy partial helmet hail damage can be reimbursed by insurance.

There weather cover it can vary by insurance company, with different policies covering different numbers of disasters. It’s a good idea to make sure that your policy explicitly provides for this form of cover (although hail is usually included in all weather policies, but it’s best not to take any chances).

Conclusions

Remember that despite all these precautions for protecting your car from hail, hail can be unpredictable and still damage your car. Make sure you have one insurance coverage that includes hail damage coverage, so you can handle any necessary repairs at no cost.

Repairs for hail damage to your car can run into several thousand dollars and in some cases hail can even cause total damage, necessitating the replacement of the entire vehicle.

👉 Hail, how it forms, the most serious hailstorms in the world

👉 How to repair hail damage on the car body

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK