Katia Pereira Da Silva is the author of the terrible road accident that occurred in Lido Camaiore, Lucca, in which two 18-year-old German tourists lost their lives

Is called Katia Pereira Da Silvathe 44-year-old of Brazilian origins, who last September 18th hit and killed two 18-year-old German tourists with her Mercedes Gla in Lido di Camaiore, in the province of Lucca.

The woman, resident in Viareggio, is accused of road homicide for being the author of a terrible accident in which she ran over six people, unfortunately killing two of them. This is Jasmine Bousnina, who would have turned 19 in a month and Elis Donmezwho would have turned 18 next Sunday.

Investigations are underway by the traffic police and the Public Prosecutor’s Office to reconstruct the exact dynamics of the very serious accident that occurred.

Although she did not test positive for alcohol or drug use, the woman was proceeding at high speed along the Via Italica.

It still seems unclear to investigators why Da Silva, after running over the young women, “continued its journey for approximately 250 meters, without stopping and without reducing speed. First it hit a traffic light pole which it knocked down, it hit three other pedestrians and finally it ended its journey by hitting two parked vehicles”.

As soon as she got out of her car, Katia Pereira Da Silva appeared in a state of obvious confusion. Another woman was traveling with her, who ended up in the hospital for her injuries. Two of the injured were discharged this morning, while three others are still hospitalized but, at the moment, their life is not in danger. The only one unharmed in the accident is the 44-year-old.

Who is Katia Pereira Da Silva?

The woman, of Brazilian origin and mother of three children, arrived in Italy about 10 years ago and has lived in Viareggioin a house near the former Airfield.

Neighbors and acquaintances describe her as a person Calm And reserved. She works in a club in Piazza Mazzini and has a record for drunk driving that dates back many years. She is not present on social media and her partner is a Viareggio shopkeeper well known among the ultras.

Community condolences for the two young tourists killed

The two girls who died in the tragic road accident were part of a school group from Duisburgstaying in a hotel in Lido di Camaiore.

In memory of the two young victims, the municipality of Camaiore has planned a day of mourning: at 12 o’clock today, September 20, the municipal offices will stop for a minute of silence with an invitation to businesses and communities to do the same.

Full solidarity from the mayor, Marcello Pierucciintending to express his and the entire community’s heartfelt condolences to the mayor of Duisburg.