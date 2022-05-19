The car went wild and ended up in the garden of the nest, overwhelming 6 children: for little Tommaso there was nothing to do

In the early afternoon yesterday, the city of L’Aquila and all of Abruzzo was overwhelmed by shocking news. A car went wild and broke through the gate of a nursery, completely overwhelming 6 children who were playing in the garden. One of them, the little one Thomas, unfortunately he did not make it. Three other serious children.

This is one of those news that strikes the soul and leaves you dismayed. In the early afternoon of yesterday, in L’Aquila, a child of only 4 years he lost his life for an infamous joke of fate.

A 37-year-old local woman arrived at around 3:00 pm.kindergarten May Day, located in the Pile area, to take back her two twins. She parked the car in the slope in front of the structure and got out, leaving her other older child in the car.

Seconds later, the aforementioned car, a Volkswagen Passat station wagon, is unbridled and began its unstoppable run down the slope. As fate would have it, at the end of the descent, behind the gate that the car broke through, there were the children kindergarten playing in the garden.

The car has overwhelmed in full 6 of themdismaying the other children and the teachers who were looking after them.

Oral investigations they will try to do clarity about what really happened. If the handbrake is released due to technical problems in the car or if the 8-year-old child locked up in the car has released it by mistake or to play.

The teachers immediately brought in the other children and passers-by immediately carried out the call for help.

The ambulances arrived on site in a few minutes and, together with them, also i Fire fighters.

The situation seemed dramatic right from the start and the children, pulled out from under the car, were immediately transported to theSan Salvatore hospital.

Shortly after their arrival, unfortunately, one of them, little Thomas, it is gone forever. The traumas reported were too serious.

Other three children they were transported to the Gemelli in Rome to receive the urgent care they need. The conditions of one of them appear very serious and the doctors will fight with all their might to save her life.

In a few hours the web was filled with messages of closeness to the people of L’Aquila, to the family of the little victim and to those of the other children involved in the tragedy.

They will follow updates on this dramatic story.