If your car is stolen, you will be very disappointed. For many people, their car is an important means of transport, but also an extension of their personality. Let’s not forget that it also costs a lot of money. Today’s thieves aren’t so much stealing your car as they are stripping it down to sell the parts. Mainly BMWs are screwed.

The thieves are now particularly active in North Holland. We read in the Telegraph that several BMWs have been completely stripped there. For example, with David from Hilversum, his car has been completely emptied: the steering wheel, electronics, navigation and so on. Everything is out. It was also hit by two other local residents. That sucks, not only because you can’t go to work in the morning, but it just costs a lot of money and causes a lot of hassle.

What do you do if this happens to you? You call your insurance, of course, have your car repaired as soon as possible and inform the police. However, the police can’t do much. In many cases there are no camera images and/or traces. The police then only decide to drive around a bit more in the neighborhoods where many thefts take place. If there are camera images, then the result is unfortunately almost always the same. They are often itinerant gangs, so they often quickly disappear from the radar.

Investigation is difficult. Or in other words: that is (almost) impossible. The gangs are sophisticated. André Bouwman of the National Intelligence and Expertise Center for Vehicle Crime (LIV) agrees. Because they move around, they are almost impossible to catch. Builder:

They focus on BMWs in North Holland for a while, and as soon as it gets too hot for them, they move to Breda or Eindhoven, for example.

Then they cross the border and because there are no more border controls, this is very easy. All stolen items from the cars are driven across the border and sold on the black market.

Don’t think the thieves are stupid. The method they use is smart. They first explore the environment and map out possible targets. Another team then empties the car a little later and the sales team then sells the stuff all over the world.

The advice is to install an extra alarm system, always park your car in the light or put a camera on it. The latter doesn’t help with tracking, but it can scare off the thieves. The best thing is to put your car in a garage, but yes. Not all of us have a garage. The police themselves say they do not see a significant increase at the moment, so it is ‘business as usual’. Tell that to the BMW owner whose car has been completely stripped down.

