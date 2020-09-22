An Ifop survey released Tuesday shows clear support for measures giving cars less space in large urban centers. However, the decrease in parking spaces is met with clear opposition.

#AlertPollution Contaminated rivers or soils, abandoned industrial waste… Do you live near a polluted site?

Click here to alert us!

“In Paris, by bike, you overtake the cars …” A few decades later, Joe Dassin’s chorus has not aged a bit, and controversies over city traffic jams continue to animate family meals. Should we further reduce the place of the car in the city? Promote cycling? Reduce parking spaces? The inhabitants of large cities rather answer yes to the first two questions … and no to the third, according to an Ifop survey, which took the pulse of the French on these divisive questions about transport.

The institute has indeed carried out a survey entitled “Anti-car measures and the place of the automobile in large cities in the age of Covid” *, at the initiative of the specialized site Caroom.fr. Here is what to take away from this poll published on the occasion of World Car Free Day, Tuesday, September 22.

Residents of big cities want car space to be limited

A small majority (51%) of French people remain unfavorable to measures restricting automobile traffic in their municipality, according to this Ifop poll. But conversely, the residents of 40 cities with over 100,000 inhabitants rather clearly support this strategy. Almost two-thirds (62%) indeed want their municipality to significantly reduce the place of the car in their municipality. This is even more true, in this same population, among young people (up to 79% for 18-24 year olds and 76% for 25-34 year olds), executives (66%) and EELV sympathizers ( 95%).

“This investigation goes against the grain of fierce criticism against the town hall of Paris, since urbanites, who are the first concerned, quite clearly support the anti-car measures”, notes François Kraus, director of the news department of Ifop. But he also notes that the opposition of less favored categories to these same measures can be explained. “The car is still used a lot by workers or employees driven from city centers by a prohibitive real estate price as is the case in Paris. They live in the suburbs or further, and need their vehicle to get around. moving and working. There is a central attachment to the car in peri-urban areas “.

They favor cycling and soft mobility …

Another lesson from the survey: the inhabitants of large cities mostly support (57%) self-service vehicle systems, as well as the development of cycle paths in their municipality (55%). This proactive policy has a certain impact, considers Ifop. According to his investigation, “city dwellers are using the car less and less to go to their place of work / study: they are now less than a third to do so (29%) against 44% in 2015”. In addition, the share of cycling as a means of daily transport tripled in large cities between 2015 and 2020, from 5 to 15%. Travel on foot is preferred by 17% of respondents (+ 6 points).

One downside all the same: in 2020, the coronavirus epidemic has undoubtedly accentuated the craze for the little queen, “cycling is much less anxiety-provoking than public transport “, according to Ifop. “Only 14% of cyclists are afraid of being infected with the coronavirus every day, against 31% of walking enthusiasts, 57% of metro users and 68% of train users”, the institute still notices. Finally, he underlines that 76% of people traveling by public transport support “policies favorable to soft mobility“and are among the most likely to switch to cycling.

… but they care about parking spaces

On the other hand, the question of parking polarizes critics. The numbers speak for themselves: “77% [des habitants des grandes villes] say they are unfavorable to the increase in street parking prices and 74% to the reduction in street or underground parking spaces “, indicates Ifop.

People in big cities agree with most anti-car measures. They want cycle paths, cleaner transport, more pedestrianization, but on parking, there is a real blockage. They want to be able to park their car.François Kraus, director of the Ifop news departmentto franceinfo

In general, Ifop also observes a “general dissatisfaction” concerning traffic conditions. Only 34% of motorists, 39% of public transport users and 36% of cyclists say they are satisfied. That is “probably linked to the frequency of traffic jams and the absence of [de] orderly parking spaces “, estimates the institute.

* Ifop study for Caroom, carried out by self-administered online questionnaire from September 14 to 16, 2020 with a sample of 1,017 people, representative of the population aged 18 and over, residing in metropolitan France, and a sample of 1,031 people, representative of the population living in cities of 100,000 or more inhabitants.