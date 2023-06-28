Lcar fire it is much more frequent in summer with the torrid climate. High temperatures, in fact, can trigger a fire in the presence of defects and anomalies. But sometimes the fires they are also recorded on stationary cars, with the flames that develop while parked and with the engine off.

According to statistics, the safest cars are electric ones with just 25 cases of fires per 100,000 cars, followed by non-electrified cars with 1,529 and hybrid cars with the highest number of fires, or 3,474 per 100,000 units. Let’s try to understand why, how and when a car can catch fire.

Car fire causes

The causes ofcar fire they can be different, from malice to other technical reasons often attributable to electrical short circuits that trigger the flames. If we scroll through the news we find frequent cases of fires with parked cars and with the engine off.

Jaguar I-Pace destroyed in flames, car set on fire

Car fire causes, why the car goes up in flames

Car fires can develop for several reasons:

Electrical system faults: thermal cars, but above all hybrids and electric cars, have complex electrical systems that can present faults. Short circuits or electrical malfunctions can cause overheating and, in some extreme cases, a fire. Battery system problems: hybrid and electric cars use high voltage batteries to power the electric motor. If these are damaged or defective, electrolyte leakage or internal short circuits may occur which may cause fire. The rate of these fires in all-electric cars is much lower. Fuel leaks: even if hybrid cars are equipped with an electric propulsion system, they still have an internal combustion engine that uses fuel such as petrol or diesel. Fuel leaks can occur due to faulty hoses or connections, faulty seals, or accidents causing damage to the fuel tank. If fuel comes into contact with hot parts or a faulty electrical system, it can start a fire. Lubricating oil leaks: Leaking lube oil can be another cause of fire in non-electric cars. Oil leaks can occur from defective gaskets, engine component and oil line failures, a loose oil filter, or accidental damage. If lubricating oil comes into contact with hot engine parts or the exhaust system, it can quickly cause a fire. It’s important to look out for any signs of an oil leak, such as stains under the vehicle or suspicious smells, and take the necessary corrective action.

The advice, before leaving on a trip, is to have a check carried out at a workshop. It is important to carry out regular preventative maintenance on your car, check oil levels, and address any lubrication leaks or problems promptly to reduce the risk of fire. Road accidents: road accidents can cause mechanical damage to cars with fuel leaks, while on hybrids they can cause damage to the electrical system and battery. Arson: in some cases, cars are set on fire intentionally by people committing vandalism or criminal acts.

Proper maintenance can prevent this problem.

How to avoid a car fire and the spread of flames?

VISUAL INSPECTION To prevent the car from catching fire when parked is important a careful visual inspection of the electrical system wiring to locate wires with signs of damage. Trust a good mechanic who, thanks to repeated inspections, will be able to check the general condition of your car well. The car is often neglected. How many motorists only put in petrol and don’t even remember to change the oil? Let’s not complain then if it suddenly abandons us, then having to face high bills for repairs that could have been avoided.

BATTERY VOLTAGE DROP Try to understand if the battery has a drop in voltage, you can see it when you turn it on with the engine running more slowly: in this case there are anomalous absorptions if the battery is in good condition, i.e. not older than 2 years.

If the car has to remain parked for a long time it is advisable to disconnect the battery, which among other things does not discharge due to the different absorptions from devices that are always powered.

Unfortunately there isn’t a solution recipe that can identify the causes of a fire: the flames can develop from a car parked nearby to others that become involved in a mass fire.

Why does the car catch fire when parked?

Except the cases malicious, the cause of a fire on a parked car can almost always be traced back to an electrical problem. Older and obsolete cars are affected even if there are several cases of more recent cars, especially hybrids. The “static” fire of electric, thermal and hybrid vehicles is however a rare event and generally caused by exceptional circumstances or serious accidents.

Thermal cars: thermal cars, powered by internal combustion engines that use fuels such as petrol or diesel, may catch fire from fuel leaks, lubricating oil, electrical system faults or mechanical problems. In the event of a fire in a thermal car, it is important to get away from the vehicle, look for a safe place and call for help. Hybrid cars: Hybrid cars combine an internal combustion engine with an electric propulsion system. Fires in hybrid cars can be caused by electrical system malfunctions or fuel and lubricant leaks. In the event of a hybrid car fire, it is important to follow the same precautions mentioned above: get away from the vehicle and call for help. Electric cars: Electric cars are powered by high voltage lithium-ion batteries. Although lithium-ion batteries are generally safe, it happens, but much more rarely than the previous two types of cars, that they can catch fire in extreme circumstances such as an internal short circuit or significant mechanical damage on the battery. In the event of a fire in an electric car, it is advisable to move away from the vehicle and call for help immediately.

Fires and flames on parked cars

Car catching fire video, French firefighters intervention

👉 Curious news about cars

👉 All about car technique

👉 Free time what to do

COMMENT WITH FACEBOOK