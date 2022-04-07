Culiacán, Sinaloa.- A great scare and considerable material damage left a car fire in Guamúchil, a mishap that mobilized firefighterswho arrived at the scene to put out the fire, which allowed the unit not to be consumed by the flames in its entirety.

It was approximately 5:23 p.m. when the unfortunate mishap occurred, in the city of Guamúchil, in the downtown area, on Nicolas Bravo street, at the intersection of the Mocorito highway and heading to Culiacán.

The affected unit is a gray Nissan Sentra so far it is unknown what was the reason that started the fire, however, unofficially it was commented that could be due to mechanical failure, and because of that flames began to come out of the engine area. Fortunately, the person behind the wheel was completely unharmed, as he managed to get out in time.

Elements of Municipal Transit arrived at the site and were in charge of carrying out the corresponding procedures, as well as the Guamúchil Fire Department.