The Spanish goalkeeper of PSG, Sergio Rico, is hospitalized “in serious condition” after a horse accident suffered in his native Andalusia, the Parisian club reported this Sunday.

“He is in serious condition”explained a PSG spokesman, the day after the Parisian club celebrated a new Ligue 1 title in Strasbourg, a match that

Rico saw on the substitute bench.

And now, amid the consternation of the soccer world, lThe goalkeeper’s family chose to publish a statement with the details of the accident.

As they said, 48 decisive hours come.

Family reveals the step by step of the serious accident of the PSG goalkeeper

Photo of Sergio Rico before the first round of group H at Uefa.

“Sergio Rico traveled last night, from Strasbourg to Malaga and from there to El Rocio, with permission from the club after PSG won the Ligue1 title. After just over an hour and a half with his family and friends, He was going to the Pontifical mass next to the hermitage when he suffered a misfortune because of a cart with mules and a runaway horse that hit him”reported the family of the PSG goalkeeper.

“Sergio is in good hands, fighting to recover while receiving the best care from the entire medical team at Hospital Virgen del Rocío. We must act prudently, especially in the next 48 hours,” the footballer’s family explained in a statement shared by their representatives.

Victim of a head injury when he was participating in a pilgrimage in Huelva (southwest), Rico was evacuated by helicopter to the Vírgen del Rocío Hospital in Seville, where he is admitted and under respiratory assistance, reported the Andalusian public television ‘Canal Sur’.

“We are awaiting results on his medical evolution, which we hope will be favourable, and thus be able to inform you of his improvement as soon as possible”reported the goalkeeper’s family.

Did the PSG goalkeeper fall off a horse?

PSG players celebrate a victory in the French league. Photo: EFE/EPA/TERESA SUAREZ

Spanish media reported that People from the player’s environment assured that Rico did not fall from a horse, as various media reported at first, but rather received a kick from one of the animals participating in the pilgrimage. This is also how his family seemed to give it to understand, who did not specify if Rico was on a horse or not.



“Paris Saint-Germain has learned of their player’s accident

Sergio Rico this Sunday and remains in permanent contact with his relatives”wrote the French club on Twitter.

“The Red and Blue community as a whole sends you all their support,” the entity added. The PSG attacker Kylian Mbappé, awarded this Sunday as the best player in Ligue 1 for the fourth consecutive year at the UNFP footballers union awards, wanted to remember Rico at the beginning of his speech.

“There are much more important things than football. The whole club is with him. I wanted to make sense of my priorities by talking about him first”said the striker.

