A tragic accident occurred on the evening of August 15th on the Tiziano bridge in Alexandria. A car crashed into the guardrail before falling into the void. A man died in the crash, while a woman was hospitalized with a red code due to her injuries.

Last night a car was crossing the Titian Bridge to Alexandria when he lost control and crashed into the guardrail. Following the impact, the car fell into the void and ended up in the Tanaro river below the bridge.

A very strong impact that caused the death of the man who was driving the vehicle. The car also contained a womanwho was promptly rescued by 118 and subsequently admitted to hospital.

His situation is really very serious, but the moment is right. guarded prognosis. Three teams of firefighters, the police and 118 immediately arrived on the scene after receiving the alarm from passers-by. It was not easy to provide assistance to the people involved and not even to recover the vehicle that fell into the river.

According to initial reconstructions, the car was travelling along its stretch of road when, following a skiddingfound herself in the opposite lane. Then she crashed into the guardrail and finally fell into the river.

The rescuers promptly extracted the injured woman, who was in a state of shock, from the wreckage. The man was recovered later, although unfortunately he was already dead. The Fire Brigade, finally, did everything they could to recover the car, using a crane truck who managed to take it from the river.

Investigators are therefore investigating the causes of the accident, even if it is thought that the driver was hit by a sudden illness. This could be the reason why the car may have lost control.