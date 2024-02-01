There is a first time for everyone, even for a large country like China, which in 2023 beat Japan in the ranking of the main car exporters in the world. According to numbers released by the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association (Jama), the Japanese manufacturers' association, last year Japan exported a total of 4.42 million vehicles, less than the 4.91 million claimed just a few days ago by the China Association of Automobile Manufacturers (Caam). An overtaking which occurred in the wake of the decisive push in China for the rapidly expanding electric car sector.

US-China battle

In the meantime, however, the US-China trade battle has begun. Last December the United States launched the crackdown on electric cars with Chinese components, warning that from 2024 electric cars not produced in the homeland with batteries that include Chinese components will not be able to access the relief offered by the Biden administration. Electric vehicles will also not qualify for Inflation Reduction Act incentives if they are produced by companies with significant ties to the Beijing government or through agreements with companies based in China or controlled by Beijing.