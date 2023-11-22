NAfter the explosion of a car at the border between the USA and Canada, the authorities do not believe it was an act of terrorism. At this point in time there is no evidence of a terrorist attack, said the Governor of the US state of New York, Kathy Hochul, at a press conference on Wednesday. But it will take a while until we find out what happened. Hochul confirmed that two passengers in the car were killed. A border officer was slightly injured in the incident on Wednesday afternoon (local time).

The incident occurs in the immediate vicinity of the Rainbow Bridge. This connects the US state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario and is within walking distance of the famous Niagara Falls. Some US media reported that the car approached the border crossing at high speed and was traveling in the wrong lane.

The FBI in Buffalo and the border transportation authority also confirmed the incident. The FBI in Buffalo said the incident was being investigated. Photos showed rubble and a heavy police presence at the border crossing. There were initially no further details about the incident.



This clip from surveillance cameras provided by CBP (US Customs and Border Protection) shows a flying car in the background of the checkpoint.

Image: AFP PHOTO / HANDOUT / US Customs and Border Protection



Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc did not want to speculate on whether the vehicle came from the US or Canadian side of the border, saying there was “conflicting information”.

The state police are working together with the Federal Police FBI’s terrorism unit to monitor all access routes to New York, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced on Wednesday via the short message service X, formerly Twitter. She announced that she would travel to Buffalo and meet police and rescue workers there.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told parliament in Ottawa that it was a “very serious situation.” They are in close contact with the US authorities. Four border crossings have been closed. According to the White House, US President Joe Biden has been informed of the incident. He and his team followed developments closely.