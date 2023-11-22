A car traveling from Canada to the United States exploded this Wednesday (22) on the Rainbow Bridge, near Niagara Falls, which connects the two countries, killing both occupants of the vehicle. The incident occurred in the afternoon, when the car passed through a border checkpoint.

Authorities are not sure what caused the explosion, which left the car in pieces and damaged a border guard cabin. The FBI, New York State Police and US Customs and Border Protection are investigating the case, trying to recover videos from different angles and interview witnesses.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said the Canadian government is taking the situation “extremely seriously” and is in contact with U.S. authorities. He declined to speculate on the origins or reasons for the incident, which he called “very serious.” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also expressed his “concern” and said “additional measures are being considered.”

The Rainbow Bridge was closed in both directions due to the incident, causing traffic congestion. There are four points of entry between Canada and the U.S. near Niagara Falls, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection.

The American newspaper’s website Niagara Gazette reported that, in addition to the two deaths, a border agent suffered minor injuries. Sources told the CNN and the Fox News that the vehicle was a car bomb, but authorities have not yet confirmed the information.

Canadian opposition leader Pierre Poilievre said the incident was “a terrorist attack.”

This week, New York Governor Kathy Hochul, of the Democratic Party, said she would be increasing security in the state because of the tension caused by the war in the Middle East and because of the Thanksgiving holiday.

In October, US Department of Security sources also told the American broadcaster NBC News who are closely monitoring an “elevated” threat environment in the United States, mainly due to the constant demonstrations about the conflict in the Middle East that are taking place across the country.