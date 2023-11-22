Home page World

From: Alina Schröder

Press Split

A car exploded at the US-Canada border. Two people die. The FBI is investigating the incident.

Niagara Falls – The explosion is on the USA-Page happened on Wednesday (November 22nd) at 11:51 a.m. (local time) at the border crossing, the Rainbow Bridge, in the state of New York and the Canadian province of Ontario near the famous Niagara Falls. The Governor of New York State, Kathy Hochul, announced this on Wednesday via the short message service X, formerly Twitter. According to a report, two people came from CNN killed in the process.

Car explodes on US-Canada border

The state police are working together with the Federal Police FBI’s terrorism unit to monitor all access routes to New York, Hochul said. There has so far been no information about victims or other damage. The FBI in Buffalo and the border transportation authority also confirmed the incident. The FBI in Buffalo said the incident was being investigated. Photos showed rubble and a heavy police presence at the border crossing. There were initially no further details about the incident. The Rainbow Bridge and three other border crossings were closed.

Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc said they were taking the vehicle explosion at the Rainbow Bridge border crossing “very seriously.” However, one does not want to speculate about possible backgrounds. Prime Minister Justin Trudeau echoed his minister’s words, saying the explosion was “obviously a very serious situation.”

Meanwhile, Republican Rep. Michael Novakhov wrote on Facebook that all local government offices in the immediate area of ​​the explosion had been closed and evacuated.

In addition, all vehicles at the Buffalo airport will be checked with bomb-sniffing dogs, a Department of Transportation official told reporters CNN. Travelers would also be checked. (asc/dpa)