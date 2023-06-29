Car exploded in Naples

He didn’t make it in the end Fulvius Philacesthe 25-year-old graduating student who was seriously injured in the explosion of the auto-prototype which took place last Friday on the Naples ring road. This was reported by sources from the Cardarelli hospital where the trainee was hospitalized in very serious conditions due to the injuries sustained by the flames resulting from the explosion.

researcher Maria Vittoria Prati

Last Monday, after a few days of hospitalization, the 66-year-old Cnr researcher Maria Vittoria Prati, who was driving the car, also died.

“We hoped to the last that Fulvius could have been saved” said Fabio Murena, professor and husband of the 66-year-old CNR researcher, Maria Vittoria Prati, the first victim of the explosion of the experimental car which then burned down on Friday on the Naples ring road, commented on the death of Fulvio Filace, the 25-year-old graduating student who was seriously injured in the same explosion and died in the past few hours. Maria Vittoria Prati was driving the car when the tragedy occurred while Fulvio Filace sat next to her. Both had sustained severe burns over most of their bodies. “We express our condolences to family and friends,” the professor added.

