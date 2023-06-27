Maria Vittoria Prati, the researcher involved in the explosion of the auto-prototype in Naples died of burns

After four days in resuscitation, she died Maria Vittoria Prati, the 66-year-old researcher who was the victim of the car-prototype explosion on the Naples ring road on 23 June. Her body had burns all over her body. And the conditions also remain very serious Fulvius Philacesthe 25-year-old, majoring in Mechanical Engineering, who was on board with the woman.

