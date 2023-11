Car exploded between USA and Canada

All government buildings were evacuated in the area of ​​the Rainbow Bridge, the bridge on the border between the United States and Canada where a car exploded. Fox news reports it, talking about a terrorist attack.

WATCH THE VIDEO

car explosion reported on the rainbow bridge border crossing between usa and canada at niagara falls pic.twitter.com/IrVtmbY68r — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) November 22, 2023

Subscribe to the newsletter