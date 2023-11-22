At least 2 dead in “probable terrorist attack” on the Rainbow Bridge, which connects the United States to Canada. Among the news, those from Fox News stand out, citing their sources and explaining that “there was a lot of explosive material inside the vehicle”. The site of the explosion is near a checkpoint. Even the NBC broadcaster speaks of a ”possible terrorist attack”.

The explosion occurred one day before the Thanksgiving holiday, on one of the busiest days of the year. The vehicle was headed to the United States. The bridge has been closed to traffic and will remain so until further notice, officials said. Likewise, they were all border crossings between the United States and Canada closed.

It is ”a very serious situation”, declared Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau while reporting to Parliament, announcing the decision to ”strengthen security at the border”. The spokeswoman for the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority, Kelly Khatib, confirmed to CNN that police patrols will be increased, while travelers at the airport will be subjected to further checks.

It’s ”a very serious situation,” echoed Canadian Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc, saying his government is taking the situation “extremely seriously” with regular updates from US authorities, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and by border services agencies.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul said she had been notified by law enforcement. “State agencies are on site and ready to assist,” she posted on she

A spokesperson for Niagara Falls Mayor Aaron Ferguson’s office confirmed to CNN that the vehicle that exploded was trying to enter the United States. “We don’t know much, just that there was a vehicle trying to get into the United States and they blocked both sides of the bridge,” Ferguson said.

Federal authorities in Buffalo, New York, are investigating the explosion and the FBI wrote in a tweet that it is coordinating with local, state and federal law enforcement.

Patrols have been increased in Toronto, Canada, after a vehicle explosion on the Rainbow Bridge. The Toronto police wrote this in a tweet, stating that ”due to today’s incident on the border between Canada and the United States we will increase patrols of uniformed officers throughout the city.” It is, he added, ‘ ‘out of an abundance of caution and there are no known threats to the City of Toronto.”

The car, which exploded on the Rainbow Bridge, she rushed at full speed towards a checkpoint on the American side of the bridge. This is what can be seen in the surveillance video cited by the ABC broadcaster. In the video, the vehicle is seen stopped at a first security checkpoint, as sources well informed in the investigation report. The vehicle was then directed to a secondary security checkpoint, at which point it accelerated and crashed into the checkpoint. The ABC then quotes Canadian officials who, on condition of anonymity, said the car did not come from the Canadian side of the border. As investigators work to determine the car’s path, it appears the incident began and ended on the American side of the bridge. It is not yet clear what caused the explosion. The ABC talks about a briefcase that was found at the scene and which is being treated by investigators as potential explosive material. The bomb squad is taking care of it.

The invitation to caution

American officials urge “caution” about the car explosion on the Rainbow Bridge and its classification as an attempted terrorist attack. According to what CNN reports, citing law enforcement, the American authorities have identified the owner of the car. And they verified that the vehicle, before arriving on the bridge, it was parked near a New York casino. The FBI is also working to identify the body or bodies inside the exploded car, as well as to check whether there were explosives, CNN reports.