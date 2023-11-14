WWhile the European Union Commission is on a collision course with China when it comes to electric cars, European car managers are demonstratively committed to the world’s largest car market. In separate events in Shanghai, the head of the Swedish car manufacturer Volvo and the Asian board of the car supplier ZF Friedrichshafen presented ambitious plans for the People’s Republic.

Volvo CEO Jim Rowan unveiled a new all-electric van to 500 invited guests earlier this week that the company is targeting at wealthy chauffeur-driven Chinese and families. During the presentation, the Scot described China as the Swedish company’s “second home”, a phrase that other car executives also frequently use.

ZF board against EU investigation

Regarding the EU investigation into subsidies for Chinese electric cars, he appeared quite calm in an interview with the FAZ: Volvo has already adjusted its supply chain, among other things to prepare for “possible new tariffs”. With the start of the trade war between the US and China under Donald Trump, “you had to pay attention.” Volvo wants to manufacture where the cars are sold and source the intermediate products where the production is, said Rowan. There is no question that the world is moving away from free trade and becoming more regional. Volvo is listed on the stock exchange in Sweden, but the major shareholder is the Chinese Geely Group, whose founder Li Shufu also has a stake in Mercedes-Benz.

ZF Asia board member Stephan von Schuckmann criticized the EU Commission’s e-car investigation in an interview with the FAZ. “I wouldn’t want that,” he said. “Politicians want to protect their markets.” He warned unequivocally of Chinese retaliation: “Any kind of reaction leads to a counter-reaction.” One has to think long-term in relations with China, he wants competition and exchange. One should not give up dialogue with Chinese politics. According to the manager, if there are tariffs as a result of the investigation, this would also have consequences for ZF. “That would affect us,” he said. The increasing exports of cars are currently overcompensating for the overall decline in vehicle sales in the People’s Republic.







“Purely money doesn’t make a good vehicle”

Von Schuckmann also questioned the importance of subsidies for the strength of the Chinese auto industry. “Purely money doesn’t necessarily make for a good vehicle.” Of course, you need certain financial resources, but you also need a good team, a lot of time and experience in the market. Chinese manufacturers are very technology-savvy. He predicted: “Chinese manufacturers will establish themselves in Europe.”

The manager reiterated the auto supplier’s goal of increasing its dependence on China. ZF currently generates around a quarter of its sales in the People’s Republic. “The share will increase to around 30 percent.” It is the largest market in the world and is also very dynamic. “It’s only logical.”

In Shanghai, the supplier, which is one of the largest in the world in terms of sales, showed representatives of car companies and the media its latest technologies, which they could try out on the Formula 1 track. The vehicles into which the company installed the new solutions were exclusively Chinese. “This is a Chinese event with Chinese customers and so we also chose Chinese vehicles,” said von Schuckmann.







China as a fitness center

The car market in the People’s Republic is very competitive, manufacturers undercut each other with competitive prices, which ZF also feels the effects of. “We see this as a sporting challenge,” said the manager. China is a “fitness center” that is preparing the company for the global market in electromobility.

While some international manufacturers are withdrawing from China in the face of competition, Volvo boss Rowan was optimistic that the new model called EM90 would be successful and profitable in the People’s Republic. With a starting price of 818,000 renminbi (around 105,000 euros), the car is similarly expensive as the Mercedes EQS. There is a “format change” in the segment away from the sedan and towards larger vehicles. This is enjoying increasing popularity in China, while there are hardly any fully electric premium vans in Europe. In the People’s Republic, this segment includes the Voyah Dreamer or the Zeekr 009, which looks very similar to the new Volvo.

Like Volvo, Zeekr belongs to the Geely group. According to the company, both use the same platform and powertrain. According to Volvo, the EM90 has been significantly revised in terms of design, aerodynamics, chassis and safety functions and the interior has been upgraded. In both vehicles there are two separate seats instead of a back seat, the functions and dimensions of which are reminiscent of business class on an airplane.