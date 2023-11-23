Returning to the parking lot and not finding the car in the place where it was left, the first thing the driver will think about is theft. But more often than not, the reason is not connected with crime, but, on the contrary, with the hand of the law – the car was simply towed away. No car owner is immune from such developments. Izvestia tells in what cases a car can end up on a tow truck platform and what to do if the car has already been taken away.

Why can a car be towed?

A car may be sent to an impound lot if stopping or parking rules have been violated. A detailed list of grounds can be found in Article 27.13 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation. Here are the key ones:

violation of the requirements specified on road signs or prescribed by road markings;

parking a car on a pedestrian crossing or closer than five meters in front of it, as well as violating the rules of parking on the sidewalk;

parking in places where route vehicles stop or closer than 15 meters from places where they stop;

parking on tram tracks or further than the first row from the edge of the roadway;

parking on a roadway or tunnel that creates an obstacle to the movement of other vehicles;

parking in a paid parking lot without paying money;

parking in places designated for disabled people;

parking near intersections and turns – closer than five meters;

parking on the bridge, railway tracks;

parking there, where the car interferes with the entry/exit of cars, cyclists or people with limited mobility.

In addition to improper parking or parking, there are other reasons why a car may be towed. For example, if the car is faulty: the headlights, driver’s side windshield wipers, horn or brake system do not work.

Also, the reason for towing a car to a parking fine may be the driver’s lack of license or documents for the vehicle, as well as refusal to undergo a medical examination. The same applies to situations where a citizen is caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

How to pick up a car from an impound lot in 2023

You can make sure that the car has really been towed by calling 112. The operator will connect the caller with a traffic police officer, who will clarify the information. There are also online services in the regions where you can use the vehicle number to find out the location of the impound lot where the car was taken.

In order to pick up the car, you will need documents for it – a passport, insurance and your own driver’s license. On the spot you will be issued a fine, a receipt for payment for evacuation and the time spent in the impound lot. You can pay the collection there via a payment terminal or online through a banking application.

Only after payment and receipt of the receipt can the car be picked up. If all documents are available and in order, you can leave in your car.

Fine for car towing and impound lot in 2023

A fine for illegal parking will be issued even if the car has not been towed. The amount of the penalty varies depending on the city and parking location. In Moscow and St. Petersburg, fines are higher than in the regions. As a rule, a fine can be paid with a 50% discount on the State Services portal – unless we are talking about the most severe violation, parking on railway tracks. The discount does not apply if the citizen has not paid for paid parking.

The cost of keeping a vehicle in the impound lot also differs depending on the region and type of car. In some cities, the first day in the impound lot is free. The highest tariffs are in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

How to prevent car evacuation

The surest way to avoid an unpleasant situation with towing a car is to follow all established traffic rules and, when parking, make sure that the car does not interfere with the exit of other vehicles.

However, if you were unable to park successfully, you can leave a note with a phone number on the windshield. If the car interferes with the exit, the blocked driver will be able to call its owner, and only then the traffic police.

In addition, the rules prohibit evacuating a car with people inside. Therefore, if a passenger remains in the cabin, the matter will be limited to a fine.

