Monterrey, Nuevo León.- After causing a shock, the driver of a vehicle ended up putting his car in a pharmacy this morning in the Colonia Mitras Norte, in Monterrey.

The double accident was reported at 7:20 a.m., on Avenida Ruiz Cortines, 200 meters from the intersection with Simón Bolívar, reported municipal Civil Protection.

Red Cross paramedics helped two women who were injured, one of them the driver identified as Ana Cristina.

The paramedics report indicates that both had minor injuries.

A Nissan Tiida vehicle and a Chevrolet Avenger were involved in the accident.

Transit indicated that the driver of the Tiida would be the alleged person responsible, for try to get from the center lanes to the parking lot of the pharmacy.

The driver of the Avenger was traveling in the right side lane of Ruiz Cortines, from west to east, and the Tiida in the same direction, but in the central lanes.

Suddenly, the alleged perpetrator tried to get into the parking lot of the pharmacy and was hit by the Avenger.

After the crash, the Tiida was projected towards the glass window of the premises where it crashed and entered. Inside the pharmacy, the vehicle damaged displays and a cooler.