Often people think that driving a car is not an easy task. There is a fear in their mind that while driving the car, the car will hit somewhere or it will become an accident. It is not at all like driving a car is not such a difficult task. Earlier, we had told you about the bonnet of the car, while today we will tell you how to estimate the left side of the car.

Guess this way

If you are learning driving then there are easy tips for you. While driving the car, you can guess the left side of the car by taking your reference to anything. You can make something your reference by placing something on the deskboard of the car and under that you can get an idea of ​​your car. As far as driving the car is on the left side, because even if a car overtakes you, it will do it from the right side, which is easy to guess.

This trick is also easy

At the same time, if you have learned to drive a little, then you have to pay attention to where the left tire of your car is. Most drivers apply the left side judgment to the car with tires. You can also practice by placing a stone while learning driving. Although driving the car, you will get an idea of ​​the left side of the car.

read this also

Keep these precautions while driving a car on a slippery road, there will be no difficulty

Buying second hand car for the first time? Keep these things in mind, there will be no loss