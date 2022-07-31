In the entertainment center of Drachten, a car drove over the terrace of two catering establishments around 06:00 this morning. The vehicle then drove on. Three suspects were arrested in the village of Twijsel, about 15 kilometers away. There were no injuries, but at the catering location involved they realize that they are lucky that the terrace was empty.

