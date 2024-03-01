Home page World

A driver drove into a crowd in Szczecin, Poland, injuring at least 17 people.

Szczecin – According to provincial governor Adam Rudawski, the driver drove into a group of pedestrians crossing a street at an intersection in the center of the city on Friday (March 1). Two of the injured were therefore in mortal danger.

According to the governor, the driver initially fled but was arrested shortly afterwards. The background to the incident was initially unclear.

