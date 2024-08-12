A 20-year-old Lombardy man died in a car accident while on vacation with friends in Puglia. The door of the car he was traveling in suddenly opened and the young man was thrown onto the asphalt.

The victim was called Lorys Bellapianta, resident in Busto Arsizio, in the province of Varese. The tragedy occurred during the night between Sunday 11 and Monday 12 August on the Torre Santa Sabina seafront, Carovigno coast, in the province of Brindisi.

The causes and exact dynamics of the incident are still unclear. The boy was in the back seat of an Opel Corsa with four friends of the same age, all originally from Lombardy.

At a certain point, while the car was moving, one of the two rear doors of the car opened and Lorys was thrown out of the passenger compartment and fell to the ground: his head also hit a concrete vase.

The 118 paramedics and the Carabinieri intervened on site, but there was nothing that could be done for the young man.

The vehicle was seized. The military of the Arma are investigating the case. Among the hypotheses being examined is that the door was not properly closed, but the stakes of the game that ended in tragedy are not excluded.

