Treasury and Planning would not have participated in the preparation of the program and now have to find budgetary space

The announcement of a subsidy policy to reduce around 10% in the price of cars that cost up to R$ 120,000 caught the government’s economic team the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (EN) by surprise. As found out by Power360neither the Ministry of Finance nor Planning participated in the preparation of the program or knew in advance that it would be announced.

The federal government announced a cut in the IPI (Tax on Industrialized Product) and the PIS/Cofins that will reduce 1.5% The 10.96% the price of cars up to R$ 120 thousand. The cheapest models today cost R$ 68,990, according to information on the official websites of the main companies. The maximum discount will be BRL 7,561 in the value of the vehicle, which will be worth R$ 61,429. The government estimates that companies will be able to reduce to less than R$ 60,000.

To make this reduction possible, the government will charge less taxes from industries. The IPI and PIS/Cofins will decrease, but the fiscal cost of the initiative is still uncertain. The Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad, will have up to 15 days to submit the data. Planalto says the measure will be temporary, but there is no deadline set by the government.

In addition to Haddad, the Minister of Planning, Simone Tebet, will also need to run, because its the area that takes care of the Budget. Tebet is spending the week in the Northeast for participatory PPA (Pluriannual Plan) events and was not consulted or did not know about the announcement before it happened.

uncertain calculation

To calculate the fiscal impact of the measure, the economic team needs to know what the IPI cut will be, what the PIS/Cofins will be and within which parameters, for how long and for which car models, at least. Until Wednesday night (May 26), the government’s plan was not to announce anything concrete about vehicle prices.

There are members of the economic team who still don’t know what the technical design of the program is until now, 24 hours after the announcement made by the vice president and minister of Industry and Commerce, Geraldo Alckmin. The cost must be billions, but without detailing, the calculation cannot be made, leaving the program as a kind of “blank check” to the Plateau.

Bright Consulting’s calculation estimates a fiscal cost of R$ 4 billion per semester (or R$ 8 billion per year). The consultancy used the average price of vehicles, analyzed the most expensive and cheapest values, as well as energy efficiencies.

“Considering that the cheapest vehicles have more local content and, on average, better energy efficiency (low displacement and potential engines) they should get the top of the discount (of 10.96%)”, declared Murilo Briganti, a partner at the consultancy. Bright Consulting scaled the discount for the other vehicles up to R$ 120 thousand.

Gabriel Leal de Barros, said that the tax waiver calculation will depend on the rates, and on the composition of the tax reduction (IPI and PIS/Cofins). In addition, he declared that the government still needs to explain how the tax expenditure per car model will be defined.

The economist, who has worked at the IFI (Independent Tax Institution) of the Senate, said that the measure is “one more” that goes in “against the flow” of the fiscal adjustment promised by the government. “There is so much talk about spending review, especially about tax waivers. Where is this work being done now?”declared Leal de Barros.

Expense control scam

This so-called “blank check” will have a billionaire effect on public accounts at a time when Haddad is defending a “spending review” of the State, mainly from tax expenditures.

At the same time that the government promises to combat what it considers sectoral privileges, it is reducing taxes on automakers to reach the goal of having a car below R$ 60,000.

In the first Lula administrations, the best-selling car was the Volkswagen Gol, and the newest model cost around R$18,000. At current prices, the vehicle is worth just under R$60,000.

With the measures announced by the Planalto, the Treasury and the economic team are struggling to maintain consistency in the fiscal adjustment. There is great effort to increase spending, but the increase in revenue is uncertain. The gain with the casting vote (estimated at BRL 50 billion) by Carf, for example, must be reversed by Congress.

The forecast deficit for 2023, which could previously reach 0.5% of GDP, according to Haddad, has increased to 1.3%, but the government continues to announce increased expenses without indicating reliable sources of funds to fund them.