Car design | Opel is changing its iconic logo

German car manufacturer Opel is changing its iconic logo.

The company has been rotating the image of lightning in its logo for almost a hundred years, and now it is being cut in half.

The new, clipped flash will be introduced slowly over the next few years. It will start to be seen in new cars already next year.

Opel’s “cut Blitz”

Opel the logo is usually referred to by its German translation, i.e. “Blitz”.

The company justifies the turning of the logo by the fact that the front of the brand has already been renewed in recent years. Opel interprets that the car’s logo, lights and dimensions form a compass as if viewed from the front.

“It [salama] is positioned confidently in the center of our compass, and is thus an important principle of our graphic design. The compass is the basis of the design of the front, rear and cab of our cars,” says the vice president of design in the press release Mark Adams.

Opel's "compass" outlined in an observation photo from a few years ago. Opel also calls its black front visor "Opel Vizor". This picture does not yet show the clipped flash.

Opel lightning was first introduced in the 1930s, it appears Logolook website from the photo gallery compiled. The car manufacturer has tweaked its logo repeatedly, and the current lightning bolt began to take shape in the 1960s.

The fact that there is lightning in the logo is semi-accidentally beneficial to the company, as it is also suitable for marketing electric cars.

Finnish traffic has statistics of the Finnish Transport and Communications Agency including about 120,000 Opel passenger cars, making it the 10th most common car in Finland.