A few days after the start of the Geneve International Motor Show 2024 in its traditional location of Palexpo, the collateral events at the great motoring event are also back in the spotlight. Among these is the Car Design Night (Cdn), an exclusive evening reception dedicated to the world of style and the Design Centers of global automotive companies, which will take place on Monday 26 February from 6.00pm to 10.00pm in the exhibition pavilions of the Palexpo in Geneva.

An opportunity to exchange ideas or meet the managers of large supply companies (software, prototyping systems, car components and systems). At the Cdn, in fact, information is exchanged on the movements of designers at all levels – from big names to young students who have just graduated or graduated – and above all contacts are managed to organize or reorganize the style centers. In short, an event not to be missed, and not just for sector experts.