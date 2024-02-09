Fewer operational interruptions and greater optimization of the time spent resolving them. This is the recipe adopted by the Autodemolizione Pollini Group, an Italian company that deals with the recycling of end-of-life vehicles, thanks to the collaboration of Zebra Technologies Corporation, in turn a leading supplier of digital solutions that allow companies to intelligently connect data, resources and people.

A story that began 40 years ago

With over 40 years of activity in the sector, the Autodemolizione Pollini Group mainly deals with the recycling of end-of-life vehicles, the disposal and sale of spare components in the company's physical stores or via its e-commerce site. The operators handle an average of 70-80 vehicles per day for a total of approximately 2000 spare parts managed daily with the same 350,000 cataloged in the warehouse and ready for delivery.

In July 2023, the European Commission presented the proposal for a regulation on circularity requirements for the design and management of end-of-life vehicles, renewing attention to sustainability in the automotive supply chain. Companies such as Gruppo Autodemolizione Pollini therefore follow a precise process aimed at complying with current recycling regulations, both in terms of safety and environmentally, which also includes a dismantling list to catalog the spare parts to be recycled. The latter are subjected to strict quality controls, labeled with an identifying bar code, photographed, stored in the warehouse and put up for sale.

A leap in quality

Previously, for the labeling process, the warehouse operators of Gruppo Autodemolizione Pollini had devices created for the consumer market, which did not guarantee the robustness, functionality and battery life necessary to increase efficiency, using in close succession three different devices to manage the entire storage process. This proved to be time-consuming and unproductive. Additionally, each location had to manually update its fleet of devices, increasing the risk of inventory inefficiencies and inaccuracies. The company recognized that data analytics, digitalization and automation were necessary to improve quality and productivity.

“We were looking for resistant, easy-to-use and all-in-one devices, to be able to cover an entire work shift without interruptions in operations” declared Giacomo Pollini, owner of the Pollini Autodemolizione Group. “The ability to manage devices – and provide support – remotely was also of paramount importance to us, in addition to long-range scanning capability for fast and reliable barcode reading and Wi-Fi connectivity suited to our needs. We also needed devices capable of providing the best readability even outdoors in order to be able to use them in our large storage areas and warehouses. Last but not least, we needed software capable of tracking all processes and analyzing data in real time to ensure targeted and timely interventions.”

More technology

To analyze the needs of Gruppo Autodemolizione Pollini, Progetto6 was chosen, Business Partner and Registered ISV Partner of Zebra specialized in Identification Technology, Industry 4.0 and in helping customers to adopt the most suitable consumables for every need, contributing to improving performance . Consumer handhelds used by frontline workers have been replaced with Zebra's rugged, enterprise-grade mobile computers, the TC57x mobile computers, featuring Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity. Furthermore, by integrating the new mobile computers with Zebra's Workcloud Communication software, it was possible to optimize warehouse management and spare parts tracking with walkie-talkie and telephone communications between employees. Furthermore, frontline operators can receive the order with all the information relating to the product, view where it is placed and move it safely and conveniently directly from the mobile computer.

“Frontline workers find the solution more intuitive and easier to use, while the IT department is more efficient thanks to centralized device management and process standardization,” Pollini declared. “Satisfied with these positive changes, we intend to soon implement a Zebra radio frequency identification (RFID) solution for tire warehouse management.”The Pollini Autodemolizione Group has also implemented Zebra's VisibilityIQ Foresight software for configuring, managing and updating devices. In this way, the company is able to monitor the health and use of mobile computers thanks to a single dashboard available in the cloud, which provides useful information and forecasts on which to base subsequent actions.

“Zebra and Progetto6 have made a valuable contribution to Gruppo Autodemolizione Pollini's commitment to sustainability, improving operational activities, device efficiency and performance”, said Enzo Tumminaro, General Manager, Italy, Zebra Technologies. “Technological solutions are a valid tool to support the important goal of making the automotive industry sustainable for the future.”