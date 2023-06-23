MG is proud to announce that both the Cyberster and the MG 4 XPower will be on display at the Goodwood Festival of Speed. The now Chinese brand will be less proud of the British dealer who already shares the specifications of the MG 4 XPower. The English Automotive Magazine offers of the hot hatchback surfaced.

Just about all the details of the new model are now on the street. The only thing missing are official photos of the XPower [de foto hierboven is de conceptversie van de gewone MG 4]. A dealer now uses a version with green paint. This car appears to be the MG Mulan Triumph Edition: a hotter version of the MG 4 for the Chinese market. It looks like that car will soon be announced in Europe as the MG 4 XPower.

Specifications of the MG 4 XPower

For example, the 0-100 times of the Mulan and leaked XPower already correspond to 3.8 seconds. This means that it accelerates as fast as an Audi RS3 Limousine. The standard MG 4 goes to 100 km / h in 7.7 seconds. Compared to the most powerful MG 4 to date, the power is more than doubled – 204 hp to 436 hp. That power now goes to all four wheels instead of just the rear.

The range is a lot smaller than that of the standard model. The XPower comes 385 kilometers, the regular MG 4 a maximum of 435 kilometers with the same 64-kWh battery. According to the British dealer which offers the MG 4 XPower, it costs 36,496 British pounds, which is about 42,000 euros. The prices of the current models vary in the Netherlands between 32,385 euros and 37,795 euros.