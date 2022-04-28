Looking at the images from the surveillance cameras alone, it would be hard to think that the accident happened to the owner of this Honda Fit could be told by the unfortunate protagonist. A car squeezed between two trucks, yet the man driving not only managed to survive but also came out of the car on his own legs. Let’s rewind the tape for a moment though: the images of a surveillance camera have taken what appears to be a normal intersection, with a heavy vehicle in front of the traffic light and a car following it, stopping at a more than adequate safety distance.

A few moments later, however, another heavy vehicle appears which, without slowing down, ends up hitting the stationary car until it stops running against the other truck. The little Honda Fit almost disappears from sight, crushed by the bulk of the two vehicles. The dynamics of the accident are not clear and why the driver of the vehicle did not brake either at the sight of the car in front of him or once he hit the latter but it does not matter since the result is always the same: the small compact she literally ended up crumpled under the truck in front of her. In the misfortune of events, however, one element proved to be fundamental, probably contributing to saving the life of the Honda driver.

The truck that preceded him was indeed a concrete mixer, with a space under the mixing drum that allows the car hit by the other truck to crumple up occupying the empty space without completely crushing the passenger compartment. The man inside the car was thus able to save himself and to get out without particular consequences from what remained of his car. In addition to the fright, the driver can be said to be really lucky: if in front of his car he had found a semi-articulated vehicle or any other type of heavy vehicle, in all probability we would have had to tell a completely different epilogue for this daring accident.