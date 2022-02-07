The official accounts of the social networks of the Firefighters of Mexico City reported and gave details about the event.

The events took place in Avenida Viaducto Río de la Piedad, Magdalena Mixhuca neighborhood, in the capital demarcation.

Behind the vehicle impact, firefighters from the capital proceeded to disconnect the battery.

They added that they verified that there was no fuel spill and restored roads at the accident site, they said.

Shortly before 06:00 this morning, they noted that the rescue service had attended.

was not reported on injured people or died in the accident. Similarly, the causes of the incident were not specified either.

Clash at the Azcapotzalco mayor’s office

Before midnight this Monday, it was reported about a car crash in the mayor’s office Azcapotzalco.

Without giving many details about the reason for the crash, she was notified of the death of a person after the events.

The accident It happened on Bocanegra street, San Álvaro neighborhood, in the local demarcation.