From: John Welte

A car crashed into a pizzeria in the Salzburg holiday resort of Mittersill on Sunday evening. Bad weather may have prevented anything worse from happening.

Mittersill – The small town of Mittersill in Salzburger Pinzgau (Austria) is a popular holiday destination. From here you can go hiking in the Hohe Tauern. Europe’s largest waterfalls in Krimml or Hohenwerfen Castle and the neighboring Eisriesenwelt are just a stone’s throw away. This is why the community, which has 5,763 inhabitants, is very busy during the summer holidays.

This was also the case on Sunday, which was admittedly an exceptionally rainy holiday. However, a pizzeria in the center of Mittersill was very busy in the evening. Vacationers and locals ended the week with pizza and pasta. The guests had already reached their tiramisu and grappa when suddenly a loud bang shook the dining room.

Car crashes into pizzeria in Austrian holiday resort: Suddenly a loud bang destroys the holiday mood

Splinters fly through the air, tables shatter, plates and glasses are smashed. A car crashed through the large window front into the restaurant. A 37-year-old Pole who lives in Pinzgau lost control of his vehicle in heavy rain on the B165 (Gerlos Landesstraße), which runs through Mittersill, at around 9:40 p.m. The car veered off the road to the right and crashed into the pizzeria. “In heavy rain and due to carelessness while driving, the driver veered off the road to the right and drove his vehicle into a restaurant on the town square,” the police report states. It continues: “The car crashed through the glass front of the restaurant and came to a stop inside the restaurant between two pillars.”

A driver crashed into a crowded pizzeria in Mittersill. Eight people were injured. © Volunteer Fire Department of the City of Mittersill/Facebook

Car accident at pizzeria in Mittersill: Holidaymakers from Germany injured

A total of eight people aged between 31 and 54 were injured in the accident, some seriously. Four holidaymakers from Schleswig-Holstein and Hamburg were slightly injured, four locals were seriously injured. Two injured people were treated on site. According to the police, the 37-year-old driver was not drunk and had not taken any drugs.

The Red Cross was on site with six ambulances, two emergency medical vehicles, a senior emergency doctor, an operations manager and the district rescue commander. In addition, a crisis intervention team looked after around 15 witnesses who had witnessed the incident. The police were on site with several patrols. The Mittersill fire department arrived and supported the Red Cross. A gathering point was set up in the fire station so that everyone involved could receive targeted care, the Mittersill fire department said.

After the police had cleared the accident site, the firefighters and a towing company carried out the clean-up work. The fact that the accident did not turn out much worse was thanks to the bad weather: there is a large terrace in front of the restaurant where dozens of guests sit outside when the weather is nice.

Just last weekend, there was a strange accident involving a golf cart near Mittersill. Before that, a fatal paragliding accident near Kitzbühel had made headlines. Also in the region, a BMW with four young Germans crashed into a tree. At a Quad accident left two injured.