After the accident, rescue teams arrived in large numbers. © Ian Langsdon/AFP/dpa

People are having dinner in a Paris restaurant when a car crashes into the outdoor terrace. One person dies and there are serious injuries. The police believe it was an accident.

Paris – In Paris, a car crashed into the terrace of a restaurant, killing one person and injuring six others. The police are currently assuming that it was an accident, reported the newspaper “Le Parisien” and the broadcaster BFMTV, citing initial investigations.

Rescue workers are caring for the injured after the accident, many witnesses are in shock. © Ian Langsdon/AFP/dpa

According to the report, the car drove at high speed into the outdoor terrace of a restaurant in the 20th district in the early evening. One person was killed, three people were critically injured and three were slightly injured. All of the victims were guests of the restaurant. Around 20 direct eyewitnesses suffered severe shock.

The driver fled and the passenger was arrested. He was under the influence of alcohol and drugs, the newspaper and the broadcaster reported, citing the police.

Shortly before the start of the Olympic Games in Paris, the security forces are on heightened alert for possible attacks. Police and military are showing a massive presence in the city. dpa