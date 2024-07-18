A vehicle crashed into the terrace of a restaurant in Paris last Wednesday, July 17th, afternoonresulting in a tragic death toll of one person and six people injured.

According to the criteria of

This information was confirmed by a police source and another close to the investigationwho declined to reveal the causes of the accident.

The fatal incident occurred at approximately 7:30 p.m. in the eastern part of the French capital, as the city prepares for the Olympic Games that begin in less than ten days.

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the driver of the car initially managed to flee the scene, but He was later captured and is currently in pre-trial detention.

Arrest and intoxication tests



Authorities arrested a passenger who was in the vehicle. This individual was He underwent toxicological tests and the results came back positive for both drugs and alcohol, according to a source linked to the investigation.

Initially, the police source had reported that the incident had left three people injured. However, an official later corrected this figure, raising the number of injured to six, of which three have serious injuries, and one death being confirmed.

An eyewitness to the event, quoted by AFP, observed a large security presence around the terrace of the Le Ramus restaurant, located in the 20th arrondissement of Paris.

Emergency response



The deployment of security forces was notable, with at least four fire trucks mobilized to the vicinity to respond to the emergency and secure the area.

The main hypothesis handled by the investigators points to the fact that the incident was a “traffic accident”although the precise circumstances are still under scrutiny.

AFP

More news in EL TIEMPO

This content was rewritten with the assistance of artificial intelligence, based on information published by AFP, and was reviewed by the journalist and an editor.